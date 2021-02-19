Public hearing planned for Bears Paw Phase 5 duplex

The hearing will be held virtually due to COVID-19

A map of the lots of Bears Paw Development. Lot 33 is the subject of the proposed rezoning. (Bears Paw Heights photo)

A public hearing will be held on on March 2 at 7 p.m., concerning the plans for phase five of Bears Paw Heights.

Bears Paw Heights is a residential subdivision located within town limits, located on Selkirk Hill.

The public hearing will be discussing the application of Gurpreet Manhas, who is representing the Bears Paw Heights development, for rezoning the area from Single Detached With Secondary Residential (R1S zone) to Flexible Residential (R1D zone) . This would allow for the possible construction of a duplex on one proposed lot.

The proposed lot is lot 33 and is a corner lot. The lot is located on Cedar Street.

This is in line with previous phases of the development.

Bears Paw Heights encompasses a neighbourhood spanning from Hemlock Drive to Cedar Street. Phase 1-4 are already sold out, according to their website.

Phase 5 is available for pre-sale.

Historically, the Selkirk Hill neighbourhood has been zoned R1 for single detached dwellings only (and bed and breakfasts), according to a town staff report.

The report goes on to explain that the proposed duplex would fit with the official community plan, in providing affordable, season and attainable housing opportunities and by providing an efficient use of land.

Due to COVID-19, the public hearing will take place virtually. A meeting link will be provided on the Town’s website.

Feedback can be provided prior to the meeting by forwarding written submissions for Council consideration by dropping off at Town Hall or by post, or by emailing to viv.thoss@golden.ca. Submissions must be received by 12 p.m. on Feb. 25 to be considered.

Background information and details areon the town website or may be viewed at Town Hall from Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 to Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

