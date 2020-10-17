Public hearing on Monday for giant central Abbotsford development

First stage would see 300 units of seniors housing built in twin 14-storey towers

A proposed 879-unit development on South Fraser Way goes to council for its input Monday.

On Monday, the public will get a chance to offer their thoughts on one of the largest developments ever proposed for Abbotsford’s commercial centre.

Emco Developments is seeking the city’s permission to build nearly 900 apartment units on the north side of South Fraser Way, and just northeast of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. The first phase of building would see twin 18-storey towers built to house 300 seniors. The buildings would be managed by the Mennonite Benevolent Society, which operates Menno Place.

Staff say the development would provide a boost to the city’s goal of creating a denser, more-walkable city centre. When the proposal first went before council earlier this month, it garnered praise from councillors.

The entire project would be spread over three separate sites. The largest building would be as high as 30 storeys and include a mix of commercial, office and residential space.

To qualify for density bonuses that allow for larger buildings, covenants on 519 apartments will bar them from becoming strata units. That is meant to boost Abbotsford’s limited suppy of rental housing.

The hearing takes place Monday at 7 p.m. at city hall. COVID protocols are in place to allow in-person hearings. It can also be viewed online and submissions can be submitted via email to cityclerk@abbotsford.ca prior to the meeting.

MORE: Huge 879-unit central Abbotsford seniors development to go to public hearing

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsenLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News