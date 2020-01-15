Public hearing Jan. 15 on Pheasant Glen development

Residents to be given a chance to speak for or against the project

These images show the style of building that Pheasant Glen Golf Course requested a development permit to build. The plan is to build two such villas, each having 12 tourist accomodation units. (Carsten Jensen Architect image)

Qualicum Beach residents will get a chance to give its input on Pheasant Glen Golf Course’s long overdue resort development project at a public hearing that is slated to take place at council chambers at 3:30 p.m. today (Jan. 15).

The hearing on Zoning Amendment Bylaw No.580.114, 2019 is about reducing the minimum parcel size for a portion of the property at 1025 Qualicum Rd.

The owners of Pheasant Glen Golf Course’s resort development proposal started in 2005 and it was approved by the town council. The major resort project was to establish 225 tourist accommodation units, restaurant, clubhouse, conference centre, spa and a number of related amenities. The owners first asked for the subdivision in 2oo7.

In 2018, a development permit application for the first phase of development was submitted to the town. It was only for two buildings, with each only having 12 tourist accommodation units for a total of 24 units at this time. The Town of Qualicum Beach council endorsed the issuance of a development permit after additional information was received last September. Then on Nov. 20, 2019, council gave the application first and second reading.

But prior to council giving it third and fourth reading, a public hearing is required to allow the public a chance to speak for or against the project. Those wishing to do that can attend today’s meeting at council chambers at 3 p.m.

Qualicum staff has indicated that the request to reduce the minimum parcel size has little bearing on the development approved for the site as it will not increase the size of the development beyond what is currently approved in the zoning.

According to Pheasant Glen, separating the golf course proper from the resort will allow them to separate the golf course from the resort strata. It would ensure decisions regarding the management of the golf course is handled by the golf management team and not by a resort condo board.

Pheasant Glen is asking the public for support either in person or in writing to council. They asked people to visit their website at https://www.pheasantglen.com/…/public-hearing-at-qualicum-…/

