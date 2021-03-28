Public hearing goes March 31 for Pheasant Glen development in Qualicum Beach

The Town of Qualicum Beach will hold a public hearing to amend the zoning and Official Community Plan to permit a tourist accommodation unit development at Pheasant Glen at 1025 Qualicum Rd.

The hearing will be held via Zoom on March 31 at 10 a.m. Residents wishing to express their views on the project can go on the town’s website at https://www.qualicumbeach.com/publichearing.

Pheasant Glen made an application to the town to develop a destination resort that can be used as either residential dwellings or tourist accommodations. The development will be completed in phases. The first phase will feature a clubhouse, brew pub or taphouse, a tourism lodge with a minimum of 40 rooms, a minimum of 60 units of villas and cottages and trails connecting the golf course and the community trail network.

An amendment to the comprehensive development Zone 5 is required to allow a myriad of uses that include a mix of housing types, detached dwellings such as small houses or cabins, and multi-family dwellings such as condominiums or hotel style building.

The current CD5 zone does not permit resort accommodation (permanent residential or tourist accommodation), outdoor recreation, outdoor private assembly, personal care facility, public assembly, recreation facility, seasonal outdoor theatre, seasonal outdoor market, bed and breakfast and lock-off suite accommodation.

The proposed zoning amendment would remove the requirement to strictly maintain the 225 units as tourist accommodations. If amended, the tenure would allow either resort condominium or year-round residential.

The applicant also requested a minimum lot size of 150 square metres for lots that are subdivided through a bare land strata. It’s approximately one-fifth the size of a typical town lot.

