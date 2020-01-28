Public health forum in Parksville Jan. 30

Island Health will provide an update for the region

Island Health will provide an update on health care in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area later this week.

There will be a public forum component where the community will provide updates, as well as a question period for residents.

Island Health president and CEO Kathy MacNeil will be at event, presenting on providing equitable and compassionate health care in the area.

The event is on Thursday, Jan. 30 and will go from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre in the Seaside Auditorium at 132 Jensen Ave. E.

— NEWS staff

