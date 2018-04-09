Public feedback sought

Vernon residents Dianne and Keith Hustler enjoy a walk on a section of the Okanagan Rail Trail which opened Saturday, July 29 off of McCarthy Road in Lake Country. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

A smorgasbord of information on North Okanagan services is being presented to residents Wednesday.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is opening its doors to the public for feedback with an open house from 3 to 7 p.m.

“Help shape our region’s future,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services.

The RDNO is looking for public feedback on:

• The RDNO Solid Waste Management Plan: www.rdno.ca/swmp; and

• The new Open Space and Trails Policy, including the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“Input from the community is critical to help shape these services to meet the needs of the North Okanagan,” said Fox.

“Waste management means looking at how we can reduce the amount of garbage we collect at our landfills, which can be via diversion, reduction, reuse, recycling, composting, or other approaches.”

The RDNO also coordinates work on trails in the region to connect our communities.

The Open Space and Trails Policy serves to guide future trail planning (including the Rail Trail), natural space acquisition, and defines trail types that will become synonymous with our region.

Staff will also be available to share information on many of the services offered by RDNO, including:

• The Cultural Plan – learn about the exciting things coming out of the Greater Vernon Cultural Plan which supports the Performing Arts Centre, Museum, Community Arts Centre, Boys and Girls Club, and Public Art Gallery.

• The Greater Vernon Water (GVW) 2017 Master Water Plan – sets out how GVW will sustainably manage our water supply for the next twenty-five years.

• The Safe Communities Program – learn how to keep you, your home and neighbourhood safe.

• Emergency Preparation – learn how you can protect your home in the event of flooding or other emergency.

There is another open house April 16 regarding Swan Lake

