Public feedback sought regarding Parksville aquatic and rec centre project

On behalf of the City of Parksville, a team of public engagement specialists from HDR Corporation will lead public consultation events during the next few months to discuss the proposed Parksville aquatic and recreation centre, or multiplex.

A press release from city manager of communications, Deb Tardiff, indicated “consultation will help gauge the community’s interest in a new facility, identify potential programs and amenities and help determine a suitable site for the multiplex.”

In August, HDR spoke with people in the community to gauge their interest in the proposed project. Next steps will include facilitated public engagement events in September and October as well as youth and student engagement.

Virtual public meeting: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6-7 p.m.

In this virtual listening session via Zoom, the project team will provide a brief history of the project, overview of studies conducted to date and describe the status of the proposed project. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback, and share ideas for the facility. If you wish to participate, RSVP to hdr@parksville.ca. We will confirm your space a few days before the meeting and email the Zoom instructions to you. The meeting is a closed event; however, your screen name will be visible to other participants.

In-person workshops: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Should it be safe to do so, in-person workshops will be held for the community to provide input on the amenities, programs, location, and more. One workshop will in the afternoon and the other in the evening. More details will be made available in early October.

“We encourage residents to be part of the conversation,” said Tardiff. “Email hdr@parksville.ca to be added to the mailing list for project updates, upcoming events, responses to frequently asked questions, and more. You may also submit your comments or ideas about the project to hdr@parksville.ca.

“Please note comments received by HDR will be shared with the city to assist with decision-making and will form part of the public record.”

For more information, visit letstalkparksville.ca/parksville-aquatic-and-recreation-centre.

— NEWS staff, submitted

