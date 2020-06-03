Public facilities in Keremeos now open

The Village has reopened with social distancing measures in place after COVID-19 closures

As of June 1, 2020 the Village of Keremeos has reopened public facilities such as the village office, park playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, public washrooms and Victory Hall after months of closures due to COVID-19. (Black Press file photo)

Following closures due to COVID 19, the Village of Keremeos has now reopened public facilities such as the village office, park playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, public washrooms and Victory Hall.

The village’s facilities reopened June 1.

The decision to reopen facilities was made by council in a May 29 meeting.

READ MORE: Keremeos mayor encouraged by level of COVID-19 compliance

However, not all facilities will be exactly as they were prior to COVID-19. There will be new measures in place to promote social distancing.

Only one visitor at a time will be allowed at the public counter in the municipal office so that social distancing may be practiced.

Park washrooms will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Despite efforts to clean, the village is not promising that every office, park and public surface is sanitized.

The village strongly recommends that those using public amenities use sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer, a news release stated.

Beginning June 15, council will once again begin to meet in person at Council Chambers after multiple meetings were held virtually due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: High speed internet arrives in Keremeos

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight