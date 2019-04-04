Public engagement kicks off for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Four dates set for open houses; three in Surrey, one in Langley

The public can now have its say on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project and the rapid transit planning for the 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard corridors.

TransLink launched its public engagement phase for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain (SLS) project on Thursday (April 4), as well as a “refresh” of planning along the two corridors.

The TransLink Mayor’s Council’s 10-Year Vision includes 27 km of rapid transit along Fraser Highway, 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard, according to a release from TransLink.

Here is @TransLink‘s timeline for the SkyTrain extension. Hoped to be done project plan by early 2020. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/1qgdt5o7XA — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) April 4, 2019

TransLink has planned four open houses, with the first in Langley and the final three in Surrey.

The dates are:

• April 11, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Langley City Hall (20399 Douglas Cres.)

• April 15, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex (100-16555 Fraser Hwy.)

• April 16, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Surrey City Hall (13454 104th Ave.)

• April 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Newton Seniors’ Centre (13775 70th Ave.)

TransLink will also be at Surrey’s Party for the Planet (Saturday, April 13 at Surrey Civic Plaza), Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade (Saturday, April 20) and at select transit hubs.

People can complete a survey, until April 26, online or in person at one of the four open houses.

The survey questions, according to a news release, will help TransLink learn more about: the level of familiarity with rapid transit priorities found in the 10-year vision; the level of support for the proposed SLS project; and what the public values when it comes to transit investment.

Feedback from the public engagement, according to TransLink, will be included in the update to the mayors’ council in July.

For more information, visit surreylangleyskytrain.ca.

Geoff Cross, vice-president of policy and planning at TransLink was asked what happens if the public doesn’t actually want SkyTrain. Cross said they will present consultation to mayors and “then they will have to weigh” options.

SLS project manage Jeff Busny said the team has been working at an “accelerated pace” since the switch in technology and rout in December, with TransLink “defining the project from the ground up.”

At Surrey council’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 5, 2018, council unanimously passed a motion to “cancel” the planned light rail system, during city staff to “stop all work” on the LRT project and immediately start working with TransLink on a SkyTrain extension down Fraser Highway to Langley.

More to come.