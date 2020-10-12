Public consultation regarding future of Creston’s grain elevator to begin in November

Community engagement was scheduled to take place earlier this fall, but was delayed due to the provincial election on Oct. 24.

Creston’s historic grain elevators were purchased in 2018 by the Columbia Basin Trust, who will begin work to restore the structures in 2021. Photo: Aaron Hemens

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is looking to begin consulting with the public sometime in November to help determine the the future of Creston’s white grain elevator.

Community engagement was scheduled to take place earlier this fall, but was delayed due to the provincial election on Oct. 24.

“Due to the election, we haven’t been able to do public engagements,” said Mark Brunton, the CBT’s senior manager of delivery of benefits. “We’re going to advertise it broadly [following the election], and it will most likely be a virtual engagement.”

CBT purchased Creston’s famous red and white grain elevators in 2018, and are working to preserve them for future generations.

In August, CBT named Edmonton’s Next Architecture as the lead designers for the grain elevators restoration project. Construction is slated to begin in 2021 and be completed by the end of that year.

The white elevator was built in 1935 and ceased operations in 1971, while the red one was built in 1936 and was closed in 1982. Both were used to collect, store and ship locally grown wheat, barley, oats and rye.

“When we did our preliminary assessment, the red one was in significantly better shape, so we wanted to direct our resources to preserve the red one first and then see how that goes before we decide what to do with the white one,” said Brunton.

