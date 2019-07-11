Public concerns prompt deferral of rezoning for Sicamous RV park

A map of the property on Hillier Road which Sicamous’ council deferred a rezoning decision on in order to give the developer time to address the concerns of neighbouring residents. (District of Sicamous Image)

Rezoning for a Sicamous RV park was deferred by district council to allow the applicant time to further consult with concerned residents near the proposed development.

The property in question is an approximately three-acre parcel located at 1713 Hillier Road, adjacent to the Boys With Toys storage business. According to District of Sicamous staff report, the proposed rezoning would accommodate a 48-unit seasonal development. The current zoning supports 20 single-family residential units.

The staff report states Sicamous Sands Development could serve as an example for development on the Hillier Road site. The zoning of the Sicamous Sands Development specifies that only recreational vehicles and park model homes are permitted on the site, with occupancy restricted to the spring, summer and early-fall months.

Thirteen pieces of correspondence were received by council on the zoning amendment, much of it coming from residents of the Hillier Road area and overwhelmingly opposed to the rezoning. Cited are a variety of concerns including diminished property values, increased traffic in the area and less year-round residents in the neighbourhood.

Mayor Terry Rysz said that during the public hearing portion of the July 10 council meeting, the applicant, Greg Darroch, made his case to council but approximately eight people also spoke in opposition to the development.

Rysz said council’s decision to defer the rezoning application was to put the matter back in the hands of the developer in hopes he will consult with residents and return to council with something that addresses their concerns.

