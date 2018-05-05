Public can weigh in on Cadboro Bay local area plan update

A pair of open houses will give the public a chance to help establish a vision for Cadboro Bay in the decades ahead.

Saanich is in the midst of updating the local area plan for Cadboro Bay, a document that will guide planning and land use decisions in the community over the next 20 to 30 years.

Local area plans are neighbourhood plans that are developed with extensive consultation with community members. Saanich has initiated the update of all 12 local area plans, beginning with Cadboro Bay and Cordova Bay.

Open houses for the Cadboro Bay local area plan have been scheduled for Saturday, May 12 at St. George’s Anglican Church, 3909 St. George’s Lane, from 2 to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 14 at Goward House, 2495 Arbutus Rd., from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Attendees will learn about the existing plan and can provide input on a vision for Cadboro Bay, along with issues, opportunities and priorities to address in the updated plan.

Complementing the open houses, a virtual open house and online survey will be available for residents so they can provide input on the future of Cadboro Bay. The survey is open from May 12 to June 10, and is available at saanich.ca/cadboro.

Future opportunities for public input will include a two-day Cadboro Bay Village design charrette on June 19 and 20, where community members can contribute to planning the future of this community hub. More information on the event schedule and public participation opportunities will be available in the coming weeks.

Residents are encouraged to share what makes the people and places in Cadboro Bay special to them by using the hashtag #MyCaddyBay on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Capturing these moments using photos will help illustrate the unique qualities of the neighbourhood and allow residents to contribute to the conversation in a creative way.

More details are available at saanich.ca/cadboro.