Public can attend essential CSRD meetings again

Four members of the public are all that can be accomodated in the board room with social distancing.

The public will be able to attend CSRD meetings again with some new provisions in place to ensure physical distancing requirements are met.

At their Thursday, May 21 board meeting the CSRD directors voted to allow public attendance at essential meetings beginning with the next scheduled Electoral Area Directors Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 26. The doors will also be open to the public at the June 18 board meeting.

Read More: Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week

Read More: Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

The main CSRD office will temporarily remain closed while the regional district develops and gets approvals for its Return to Work COVID-19 Recovery plan. Until the plan is finalized to reopen the rest of the office, the board room will be the only part of the building open during the essential meetings.

Full galleries of concerned citizens will not be possible as social distancing requirements and limited space in the boardroom will allow for a maximum of four members of the public to attend. CSRD directors and staff are already attending meetings remotely as much as possible.

While the office is closed the CSRD is continuing to serve the public by phone and email.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer