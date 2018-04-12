Public art connection makes an impact

In the short time of the Creston Valley Public Art Connection's existence, it has made an undeniable impression on local residents and visitors alike.

In the short time of the Creston Valley Public Art Connection’s existence, it has made an undeniable impression on local residents and visitors alike.

“Public art makes a region interesting, and it’s an input to the social, cultural and economic vitality of an area,” CVPAC chair Bruce MacFarlane said recently. He cites economic rewards due to: increased tourism; attracting and maintaining new residents; attracting new businesses; additions to the local culture scene, and civic pride.

Working with Castlegar Sculpturewalk for the most part, CVPAC has presented eight sculptures in Creston in the past two years:

• Bad Hair Day: located at 10th Avenue and Canyon Street, which is being purchased over time by the Town of Creston.

• 30 Birds: returned in 2017 from its Creston Valley Farmers’ Market location.

• Zodiac Totem: in front of Creston Valley Realty, being returned this spring.

• Shima: located in the Walkthrough Park on Canyon Street, possibly staying.

• Awakening: at Pine Street and Northwest Boulevard, leased through 2018.

• Lighthouse Firestorm: purchased by Creston Hotel.

• Ale-Lien, a locally made piece, purchased by CVPAC, with a location to be determined.

• Bear Circle: the Stewart Steinhauer installation now in front of Creston & District Community Complex, “with a favourable lease to purchase.”

Two more sculptures will be arriving this spring.

“It costs about $20,000 annually to lease, insure, transport and install the sculptures,” MacFarlane said. With leasing costs through Castlegar Sculpturewalk increasing last year, an added emphasis has been placed on encouraging Kootenay artists to submit proposals.

Funding has primarily come from RDCK Areas A, B and C, and the Town of Creston, and donations and fundraisers have contributed to the coffers. MacFarlane expressed his appreciation to Pyramid Building Supplies, Rendeck Construction, Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery, Casemore Holdings Ltd., Creston Hotel, Comfort Welding, Kootenay Crane, Famous Fritz Meats and Wloka Farms for their support.

“One of our major focuses this year is to find a way to acquire the Bear Circle, which Stewart Steinhauer has been generous to keep on display at the Community Complex,” MacFarlane said.

He adds that having Steinhauer’s stone sculptures on display at Kunze Gallery and the Pine Street/Northwest Boulevard intersection, have had a significant impact on the local scene.

“How many small communities have an artist of Stewart’s stature and generosity?” he wonders. “I think that most people think the Bear Circle is owned by the Community Complex, but it isn’t. We need to find a way to keep it there, though.”

Fundraising is an ongoing challenge. Grants are being sought, donations are welcomed, and another barbecue and music event is scheduled for August 24 at Baillie-Grohman (which has a growing collection of sculptural works on the winery property).

Keep up with Creston Valley Public Art Connection news by visiting its Facebook page and clicking on Like.