Public art committee thrives

No news is good news for the Creston Valley Public Art Connection.

Director Bruce McFarlane said last week that no new public art pieces can be expected this year, but none will be leaving their current homes either.

“We aren’t bringing in any new sculptures this year,” McFarlane said. “The pieces we liked had already been spoken for, so next year we will be making our choices known earlier.”

Most of the sculptural works now on display around town have been acquired through Castlegar Sculpturewalk, which has partnered with a growing number of Kootenay Communities to bring three-dimensional art pieces from around the world to the region.

CVPAC now has a solid financial footing and, with applications for grants now submitted and a new opportunity to accept tax-deductible donations from the public, that means that exciting times are ahead for the group, McFarlane said.

“Our goal to raise $10,000 for this year’s operations (which includes rental payments on some of the sculptures) is now at 70 per cent.”

An arrangement with the Creston-Kootenay Foundation will allow financial donors to get a tax receipt on contributions of $20 or more from March 15 to October 1.

“That will make a big difference, both to us and our financial supporters,” he said.

The relatively young group can now point to nine sculptures now on display. The current rentals—Awakening (the trio of three rust-coloured figures at the intersection of Pine and Canyon Streets), Shima (the popular bronze rabbit in the Canyon Street Walkhrough Park) and Rock Dragon (a stainless steel metal sculpture in the mini-park beside the Tivoli Theatre) will all remain in their current settings at least until next year.

“This year we are continuing to focus on raising community awareness of the value of public art, both as a tourist attraction and something that enhances our own quality of life,” McFarlane said. An active Facebook page and web site will be bolstered by CVPAC appearances at the Farmers’ Market, Spring Trade Fair, Creston Valley Fall Fair and the Christmas Craft Fair.

Watch for the Beer and Brats (bratwurst) fundraiser in the Casey’s Community House parking lot during Blossom Festival, and another WineDown Friday at Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery this summer.

McFarlane said more news—all good—is expected soon. “But I can’t talk about it right now,” he smiled.