Public advised to stay out of the water at Fuller Lake Beach

A beach advisory has been issued by Island Health and North Cowichan for Fuller Lake Beach due to high bacteria counts. (File photo)

People are being advised to stay out of the water at Fuller Lake Beach in Chemainus.

Recent tests by Island Health indicate bacteriological counts exceeding acceptable limits in the water at the beach.

A beach advisory has been issued, and swimming and wading are not recommended.

Signs indicating a “Beach Advisory” is in effect are being posted on site at Fuller Lake Park.

Island Health, with support from the Municipality of North Cowichan, will increase the frequency of testing at the location.

The public can find more information about beach advisories, including frequently asked questions, on the municipality’s website, or by calling 250-737-2010.