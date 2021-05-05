Pub n Tandoori Grill in Burns Lake donates hot meals for the food bank

Burns Lake Pub N' Tandoori Grill donated roughly 55 hot meals to The Link food bank last week. Volunteers Danielle, Erin and Julie packed the hot meal boxes and delivered when required. This food donation drive comes after the restaurant's March round-up campaign through which they donated $300 to the food bank. "It was great and busy and I think it was enjoyed by everybody who took the meal," said Candice Little, the food bank manager. "We are very happy to be able to contribute and give back to the community that has been supporting us through this pandemic," said Satinder Pal Singh, also known as Babbi. The restaurant is now doing take out and delivery only after the provincial health order banning indoor dining. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)