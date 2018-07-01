Psychologist hosts wellness workshop in Sooke

A local psychologist is hoping to help Sooke residents find deeper meaning, by hosting a Fresh Start workshop this month.

  • Jul. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A local psychologist is hoping to help Sooke residents find deeper meaning, by hosting a Fresh Start workshop this month.

The wellness workshop, hosted by Dr. Vibieke Vaerum, is intended to help people feel happier by teaching them to shift the way their brain works and pay more attention to the positives in life.

The workshop will start with a short lecture, but is intended to be hands on, where people will be guided through positive thinking exercises, a visualization to connect with their values, and put together a happiness action plan.

” I want to help people dig deeper, find out with their core values are, and help them make a shift in their life that better aligns with those values,” Vaerum said.

The workshop takes place July 15 at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, please call the Prestige at 250-642-0805.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Major water main break in Canoe requires lengthy repair effort
Next story
Alexis begins her bid for mayor’s chair

Just Posted

Lake Country residents concerned for wildlife after trees cut down for cannabis

 

Psychologist hosts wellness workshop in Sooke

  • 8 hours ago

 

Qualicum Beach staff looks into banning plastic straws

 

Revelstoke area environmental societies hosts quagga and zebra mussels information event

  • 8 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Home Hardware recalls faulty lighters

    Lighters exhibit issues with flame during and after ignition

  • From the 100 Mile Free Press archives

    33 Years Ago (1985): A projected drop in enrollment for nearly all 100 Mile House area schools resulted in the transfer of several teachers, said Martin Hamm, School District 27's director of education at the time. Forest Grove Elementary, Mile 108 Elementary, Horse Lake Elementary and Ogden Senior Secondary School all lost one full-time teacher while Buffalo Creek Elementary School lost one part-time kindergarten teacher. Enrollment in the kindergarten class at the latter was expected to decline to eight from 15.

  • Revelstoke area environmental societies hosts quagga and zebra mussels information event

    Representatives of watershed and invasive species organizations along with concerned citizens met on June 27 in Sicamous to discuss and learn more about the threat that zebra and quagga mussels pose to the Shuswap.

  • Qualicum Beach staff looks into banning plastic straws

    Councillor says motion a step in the right direction

  • Psychologist hosts wellness workshop in Sooke

    A local psychologist is hoping to help Sooke residents find deeper meaning, by hosting a Fresh Start workshop this month.