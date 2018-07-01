Psychologist hosts wellness workshop in Sooke

A local psychologist is hoping to help Sooke residents find deeper meaning, by hosting a Fresh Start workshop this month.

The wellness workshop, hosted by Dr. Vibieke Vaerum, is intended to help people feel happier by teaching them to shift the way their brain works and pay more attention to the positives in life.

The workshop will start with a short lecture, but is intended to be hands on, where people will be guided through positive thinking exercises, a visualization to connect with their values, and put together a happiness action plan.

” I want to help people dig deeper, find out with their core values are, and help them make a shift in their life that better aligns with those values,” Vaerum said.

The workshop takes place July 15 at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, please call the Prestige at 250-642-0805.

