Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

A horror movie filmed in Port McNeill in 2017 is coming out on AppleTV on July 28.

Woodland (originally called Crypto) tells the spooky story of a photographer whose future is revealed to him through photographs.

Jake takes a job at a Haida Gwaii lodge over the winter as a watchman where he expects to make a quick buck, get some photos, and take a break from life in the city.

Life, it seems, isn’t finished with him. Through dreams, hallucinations, flashbacks and some strange combination of premonition and supernatural intervention, Jake struggles with his past and what the future may hold.

Jake’s mind sprawls through the film’s sparseness, pulling viewers into his isolation. Does prophesy determine the future, or does it invite the viewer to act?

The movie was made over two weeks in February 2017 at the Hidden Cove Lodge in Port McNeill and locations chosen to look like Haida Gwaii. After a year in post-production, Woodland was picked up by Freestyle Digital Media for North America. Jon Silverberg wrote and directed. Richard Harmon from CW’s The 100 stars with Philip Granger, Frank C. Turner, Catherine Jack and Amanda Tapping.

