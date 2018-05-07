Provincial resources deployed to Lumby flood prep

Help has arrived for Lumby residents in need of sandbags.

A provincial sandbagging machine capable of producing more than 1,000 sandbags per hour arrived in the Village of Lumby May 4.

“The province has also provided 20 WFMB firefighters, who will be in Lumby on May 7 and 8, to construct sandbags, carry out condition assessments of last years’ sandbag stock and perform site-specific sandbag deployment to protect municipal infrastructure,” said Jeremy Sundin, director of finance in a release.

Lumby and area residents can pick up the filled sandbags across from the Lumby Curling Club, 2230 Shields Avenue, and at the Faulkner Avenue site.

Further, Emergency Management B.C. has agreed to provide an emergency planning specialist May 7 to evaluate the situation and provide observations and recommendations.

Related: Freshet leads to village preparations

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.