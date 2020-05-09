Provincial parks in Parksville Qualicum Beach area to open for day use on May 14

Three popular provincial parks in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area will re-open to the public for day use on Thursday, May 14.

Rathrevor Provincial Park, Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park and Englishman River Falls Provincial Park will be accessible for the day use only.

B.C. Parks indicated that most front and back country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities and boat launches will now be accessible but there will be some instances where facilities such as playgrounds, hot springs, halls and picnic shelters will remain close. Visitor centres, nature houses and concession buildings may be opened on a case-to-case basis.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has also re-opened the Horne Lake Regional Park boat launch for public use as of May 7. The park’s main entrance gate is now open, allowing park users to drive into the park and enjoy the day-use facilities.

However, the campground will remain closed until at June 1. For more information on regional park facility closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic please visit rdn.bc.ca/covid19-park-closures

On June 1, BC Parks will re-open most provincial campgrounds and back-country camping.

To ensure physical distancing, users may notice some changes in campgrounds, including additional spacing between campsites and limitations on the number of guests in campgrounds.

Some communal facilities such as shower buildings will open with enhanced cleaning protocols, while campgrounds that require visitors to use shared cooking facilities and backcountry cabins will remain closed.

Parks that attract large crowds will remain closed until it is safe to reopen at a later date. Backcountry campgrounds in some parks with high day use will also remain closed.

Visitors are expected to respect any facility or area closures and to follow the physical distancing requirements. They are also advised to bring their own hand sanitizer are and practice appropriate hygiene.

If you are sick, BC Parks advises that you please visit another time.

BC Parks is doing everything we can to ensure parks are safe and is counting on everyone to do their part so parks can remain open.

For information on provincial park closures and re-opening visit: bcparks.ca/covid-19/parks-affected/

— NEWS Staff, submitted

