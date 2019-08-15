Provincial order regarding flows in Nechako river frustrating, mayor says

Rio Tinto was asked to suspend their summer temperature management program on Aug 2 and the order was reversed on Aug 8

Vanderhoof mayor and council are looking for answers from Rio Tinto and the province in regard to the recent provincial order that asked Rio Tinto to first stop their Summer Temperature Management Program. Six days later, another provincial order came through that reversed that decision.

On August 2, a provincial order was given to Rio Tinto Alcan asking them to temporarily suspend the Summer Temperature Management Program (STMP) as fisheries agencies indicated that the suspension would assist salmon to migrate past the Big Bar Landslide on Fraser River.

The STMP requires flows of 170 cubic metres per second to 283 metres per second at Cheslatta Falls for the period of July 20 until August 20 to manage water temperature in the Nechako River at or below 20 degrees Celsius. The STMP assists in the cooling of water during summer to help salmon.

As per the provincial order, Rio Tinto was ordered to reduce flows to approximately 14.2 cubic metres per second in order to assist in operations at the slide while still meeting temperature requirements in the Nechako.

Claire Allen from the Big Bar Landslide Information team, in an email, said these altered flow releases from the dam have assisted efforts at the Big Bar Landslide by providing stable water flows at the site.

However, as of Aug 8, based on temperatures in the Nechako river predicted by Rio Tinto, Allen said, the multi-national company was asked by the province to release water to provide cooling to the river and to immediately revert back to maintaining regular flows as per the STMP.

Mayor and council expressed their frustration during the July 12 regular council meeting for not being involved in an engagement process before this decision was taken by the province.

Councillor Kevin Moutray told the Express that regardless of the fact that it was an emergency situation, local government and First Nations communities should have been given a chance to voice their opinions in regard to the order.

“We have asked multiple times to see what risk benefit analysis was done to show the risk to the resident fish in the Nechako versus any benefit at the Big Bar Slide. They have always skirted around that question and nobody has given us any reasoning yet. And that probably makes it quite obvious that there was no risk benefit analysis done in that situation,” he said.

He added that six days of average temperatures over 20 degrees, as a result of temporarily cancelling the STMP is an “awful” situation for salmon to try and survive.

Dawn Makarowski, public affairs officer for Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development said the nature of the emergency at Big Bar and the potential threat to migrating salmon was such that immediate action was necessary.

“The situation is highly dynamic and decision makers at the ICP, DFO and FLNRORD are continually evaluating impacts of water flows on salmon at the slide and balancing those impacts on other parts of the Fraser and Nechako systems,” she said.

On being asked whether any risk mitigation was undertaken to understand the effects of the provincial order on the species in the Nechako river, Makarowski said she only had the above mentioned quote as a response at this time.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen of Vanderhoof said the Nechako river is the “lifeblood” of the community and any decision taken in regard to the water license that Rio Tinto Alcan possesses should be discussed with Vanderhoof mayor and council and neighbouring First Nations communities.

He said the risk of this decision was significant.

“We were told by the ministry that they found already tagged salmon up in the Stuart River and up in Prince George. So its obvious that some fish were getting up there. I have never been told that they found salmon in the Nechako. So my concern is that is anybody going out there and monitoring the Nechako to check to see if there are fish that got up here and died, because of this decision,” Thiessen said.

Lastly, Moutray said he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to be involved in the Water Engagement Initiative anymore. The Water Engagement Initiative, started by Rio Tinto has different stakeholders who get together to discuss their concerns and possible changes they would like to see within Rio Tinto operations.

“I find it very hard to picture myself back on that table where its supposed to be this open process, radical transparency is what they are toting on everything by being this new kinder, gentler big corporation. We are seeing the exact same behavior patterns from them and the senior government is supposed to be keeping them in balance. I just don’t understand. I really think this is taking the process off the tracks and its a real shame,” he said.

READ MORE: Q & A with Rio Tinto Operations Director

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter