Provincial land conservancy lays out $600,000 for Highlands property

The purchase of 27 acres in the Millstream Creek watershed by The Land Conservancy and other partners will protect a sensitive ecosystem in the Highlands. (Photo contributed by The Land Conservancy)

The Land Conservancy of BC (TLC) purchased 11.1 hectares of Coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem in the Millstream Creek Watershed in the Highlands.

The TLC raised more than $600,000 to acquire the land through donations, including an anonymous donor who contributed more than $380,000. Other funding was provided by the Government of Canada through its Natural Heritage Conservation Program, and a $68,000 endowment fund with the Victoria Foundation for ongoing stewardship at the site.

One of the smallest and most at-risk zones in B.C., the Coastal Douglas-fir biogeoclimatic zone is home to species at risk, including the Northern red-legged frog. According to a TLC media release, the Millstream Creek watershed provides connectivity for wildlife and the local watershed.

With two defined creeks and numerous ephemeral streams, the 27-acre parcel functions as a water source for the sensitive lake system found to the south. It also provides supports the greater connectivity of wildlife corridors, including the 42 acres at Mary Lake Nature Sanctuary and other parks in the area.

Jonathan Wilkinson, BC Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said working with partners like TLC and through programs such as the natural heritage Conservation Program enables the protection of nature in the province and across the country.

