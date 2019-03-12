Provincial grant will help FARMED bring agriculture back into Quesnel classrooms

Thanks to a grant from the provincial government, the North Cariboo Agricultural Marketing Association is getting closer to bringing an agriculture education program into Quesnel classrooms.

Thanks to a grant from the provincial government, the North Cariboo Agricultural Marketing Association is getting closer to bringing an agriculture education program into Quesnel classrooms.

The North Cariboo Agricultural Marketing Association (which does business as FARMED) received a $10,000 grant through the provincial government’s Rural Dividend Project Development Fund to implement the North Cariboo Agriculture Education Program, under the direction of the North Cariboo Agricultural Development Advisory Committee (ADAC).

The ADAC was established last April, and the Agriculture Education Program is a priority strategic plan recommendation for the committee.

FARMED board member Lynda Atkinson, a retired school teacher, counsellor and administrator, remembers when she was working in the Quesnel school system, there was an agriculture education program from Grade 8-12 with full classes.

“It was a great program, but then they split the schools up, and Correlieu didn’t take up any of the agriculture, and the junior school still had an agriculture program, but it didn’t go on to Grade 10, 11, 12,” she said.

When Quesnel Junior School moved, there were no facilities such as a greenhouse or specialized agriculture room, according to Atkinson, and she says she can understand why they didn’t feel they had the wherewithal to run an agriculture program at this point. But, as a farmer and board member of many provincial and federal agriculture associations, Atkinson knows how important agriculture is.

“What I also know is one in eight jobs in Canada is agriculture or agri-food related, and that’s according to a study done by the Conference Board of Canada,” she said. “And also, in not this federal budget but the last federal budget, the finance minister was very clear to say that agriculture was a very important economic driver in Canada. The other component, of course, is that more and more people are moving into cities, so we get that real urban-rural divide as well.

“We really need to bring an awareness of the importance of agriculture and really an awareness of all the opportunities there are in agriculture.”

The North Cariboo Agriculture Education Program is a multi-faceted initiative involving agriculture sector and career awareness education for students at elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the North Cariboo, in addition to agriculture workshops for producers and new entrants to the industry. This program will incorporate the Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC) program into School District 28 classrooms, providing experiential activities such as farm tours, demonstrations and work experience.

As well, Winter Workshops will be offered to producers, new entrants and students, such as the workshop hosted by the Kersley Farmers Institute in early February.

The development and implementation of the North Cariboo Agriculture Education Program is a priority recommendation of the newly-established North Cariboo ADAC, and this work will involve partnerships with School District 28 (SD28), College of New Caledonia, the Kersley Farmers Institute, the BC Forage Council, Richbar Nursery, Partnering for Healthier Communities: North Cariboo, and District H Institute.

The goals of the program are to establish flow-through elective agriculture industry awareness programming from the elementary school level through to the post-secondary level; promote awareness of careers in the agriculture sector; increase work experience opportunities for senior secondary and post-secondary students in the agriculture industry; develop professional development opportunities for teachers and counsellors in SD27 related to implementing the AITC program; create partnerships to provide farm tours, demonstrations and experiential activities for students; and partner with the Kersley Farmers Institute and CNC to provide winter workshop sessions for producers and new entrants to the agriculture sector.

FARMED treasurer Wilma Watkin says they are hoping to get a program that is kindergarten through Grade 12 that will expose students to agriculture and make them aware of agriculture and of the careers opportunities in agriculture, and then when there’s a demand, she thinks we’ll see the college start to offer courses as well.

“But all of that takes time,” she said. “This is the beginning step, and it’s a very strong step, I think.”

FARMED secretary Lori Fogarty says District H and Kersley Farmers Institute have been trying for around 14 years to work with the school district to ensure agriculture programs remain prevalent in the curriculum, and it has been an uphill challenge at times, but SD28 has been very co-operative and supportive as they work to get the Agriculture Education Program off the ground.

FARMED worked with SD28 to provide information sessions on the AITC program during the school district’s Jan. 28 Non-Instructional Day. AITC specialist Amy Stafford presented a morning session to elementary teachers and an afternoon session to secondary teachers.

Fogarty says they had well over 20 teachers in attendance who they have now signed up and are in are in communication with, as well as other community members.

“We were very pleased with the turnout and the interest,” said Atkinson.

Watkin is encouraged by the interest in the program and the steps they have already taken.

“I think this whole thing is really exciting,” she said. “I’m excited Lori managed to put through a grant that was accepted and that we finally have information and a program with the prospects of going to the schools to get agriculture in the forefront.”

The next big step is to hire a facilitator to help co-ordinate the program.

“Our most challenging steps next are going to be the experiential component, that is the logistics on field trips and the funding for those field trips,” said Fogarty. “That is not in place yet, so we are needing support from the agriculture community, we need support from people who are passionate about agriculture and feel it is important to be in our school system, contributions in any way they feel will be helpful in assisting with the field trips and farm tours that we want to provide for students, agriculture demonstrations.”