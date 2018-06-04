Provincial government matching donations to Red Cross

Donations up to $20 million will be matched to help flood victims.

To help people impacted by the recent devastating flooding, the B.C. government is encouraging British Columbians to donate to the Canadian Red Cross, and will match contributions up to a total of $20 million, Premier John Horgan has announced.

“British Columbians will always be there for each other in times of crisis,” Horgan says. “Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will provide vital help in a time of greatest need for many people and communities.”

The government has chosen to work with the Red Cross because of the agency’s experience in co-ordinating relief efforts in previous provincial disasters and because it is uniquely positioned to receive and distribute donations from Canadians in relation to disasters, especially to those most vulnerable. The dollar-for-dollar donation campaign will run from to July 31, 2018, and will apply to any individual donations from British Columbians.

The best way to support people affected by the floods is through a financial donation. Those wishing to help are encouraged to make a financial donation to the B.C. Floods Appeal in one of the following ways:

* Online at www.redcross.ca

* by calling 1-800-418-1111

* by texting BCFLOODS to 30333 to make a $10 donation (billed to your phone)

Donations to the Red Cross will support individuals, families, and communities that were affected by the flooding. Support will be provided in cooperation with the efforts of local and provincial government programs, and may include assistance with urgent needs like food, shelter, or clothing, as well as re-entry and longer term recovery.

The Red Cross is already supporting local authorities to meet the needs of thousands of flood-impacted residents.