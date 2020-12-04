Provincial government in support of 87 affordable housing units in Parksville

371 Alberni Highway, Parksville, where the Quality Foods is currently under construction. In January 2021, 87 new affordable homes will start construction nearby. (Mandy Moraes photo)

With support from the provincial government, construction on more than 80 affordable homes in Parksville is slated to begin next month.

The 87 homes, in partnership with the Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society, will be located at 371 Alberni Highway, near the Quality Foods currently under construction.

“By providing more affordable housing options, we are changing the rental landscape in the region,” said Adam Walker, NDP MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, in a press release. He continued to say that the housing project will help families, seniors and people with disabilities secure a quality home so “they can enjoy full lives.”

The homes will be provided by the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, and will be available for people with low-to-moderate incomes. The homes in Parksville are one of 16 new projects that intend to provide 634 homes throughout B.C.

In a press release from the provincial government, it read that the Community Housing Fund does support mixed-income buildings; 50 per cent of the units will be reserved for households with incomes up to $64,000; 30 per cent will be reserved for households with incomes up to $74,000; and the last 20 per cent will be for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).

The provincial government release said the Community Housing Fund is part of the BC NDP government’s 10-year $7-billion housing plan, and the NDPs are working in partnership to build 114,000 affordable homes that cover the full spectrum of housing needs for British Columbians.

Nanaimo is set to receive more than 60 affordable homes from the same project, with construction planned to start this month and in February 2021.

