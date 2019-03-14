Provincial funds to reno Castlegar high school

Castlegar’s high school is getting some much-needed renovations and the Kootenay-Columbia School District (SD 20) new school busses thanks to the provincial government.

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy says students in Castlegar will benefit from safer, more efficient schools thanks to over $1.4 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects.

“Students deserve learning environments that meet their needs, but we know for too long our schools were neglected,” said Conroy. “That’s why I’m proud to be part of a government investing in safe, clean, and comfortable learning environments for our kids.”

The funding will be paying for electrical upgrades at Stanley Humphries Secondary and three busses for the district.

These funding programs are part of a $206 million provincial investment under the Annual Facilities Grant, School Enhancement Program, Carbon Neutral Capital Program and Bus Replacement Program. The program’s goal is to ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient.

This year’s funding is a $500,000 increase from the previous year, and a $20.6 million increase from 2016/17.

Since September 2017, the New Democrat government has also approved nearly $2.6 million for school upgrades across the district.