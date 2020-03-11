Provincial funds set detachment on fire

Port Edward Fire and Rescue will benefit from $25, 000 in provincial funding to replace equipment and upgrade training.

Port Edward Fire and Rescue have been approved to receive their share of $5 million in funding for equipment and training through the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

Out of 102 proposals approved for the newly established funding, the departments to benefit to the tune of $25,000.

The funding is designed to assist in local government and First Nations communities with new or replacement equipment as well as fire fighter training, the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said in a press release.

The funding allocated for Port Edward Fire and Rescue Department is more than welcomed and will be used for training and new equipment, Jason Geishbrecht, fire chief of the detachment for the last year, said.

“With the funding we will be able to get equipment as we are due to replace existing gear. This definitely helps our budget,” Geishbrecht said, ” It ensures our fire fighters are well trained and protected.”

The Port Edward detachment currently has ten volunteers, and is looking for more. All that’s needed is a drivers licence, medical check, clean criminal record check and ability to work as a team, Geishbrecht said.

“It’s great to see so many communities take advantage of this funding,” Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness and MLA for the North Coast.

“It’s our hope that these funds will help build resiliency across B.C. by ensuring local governments and First Nations have the tools they need to be ready for all hazards,” Rice said.

“This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews at more than 100 of these fire departments as they continue their work to keep communities safe,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said.

This is the sixth stream of funding announced by the Province of B.C. The Province has also created a seventh stream with $1 million for Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training. The funding is distributed through the Union of BC Municipalities.

