Provincial funding to help RDOS complete projects on KVR trail

Some funding went towards rock scaling that closed down the KVR Trail, including the popular Little Tunnel.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will be getting funding through the Forest Employment Program (FEP) to complete regional trail projects and maintenance to maintain and enhance sections of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail (KVR).

An estimated $450,000 is supporting work on underfunded or incomplete projects within the RDOS Trails program. The funding covers costs associated with additional staffing, inspections and equipment.

Projects funded include:

Bridge decking repairs Faulder and Tulameen

Installation of wayfinding and information signs

Repairs to the canyon section of the KVR Trail through Faulder (impacted by landslides and erosion)

Enhanced maintenance activities on the KVR Trail throughout the region

Brushing, invasive plant removal, danger tree assessments and removals

Installation of accessible picnic tables and a pit toilet at Little Tunnel

Rock Scaling at Little Tunnel

Drainage and surface improvements from Little Tunnel to Myra Canyon

The RDOS operates and maintains 230 kms of the provincially-owned rail trail. The operation relies on local and provincial partnerships, and a primarily seasonal workforce supplemented by contractors.

“The Regional District continues to build capacity by accessing various resources,” said RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “During the pandemic, we’ve seen the demand for outdoor recreational opportunities and amenities continue to grow.”

For further information about RDOS Parks and Trails, visit rdos.bc.ca

