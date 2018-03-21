Provincial forests minister open to meeting about Lantzville woodlot

The minister in charge of forests is open to meeting with Lantzville councillors to discuss issues surrounding a woodlot within the community. NEWS BULLETIN file

Last month, Lantzville councillors voted in favour of sending a letter to Doug Donaldson, B.C.’s minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development, requesting an in-person meeting with him to discuss a proposed 60-hectare protective corridor within Woodlot 1475. The letter also requested a moratorium on logging within the woodlot and that the meeting include Snaw-Naw-As chief and council, members of Save Lantzville Forest, a citizen group calling for protection of the woodlot, and John Gregson, the woodlot’s licence holder.

Following a tour Coastland Wood Industries in Nanaimo on Wednesday morning, Donaldson said he had received and read a letter from the district and would be happy to meet with Lantzville councillors to discuss a protective corridor within Woodlot 1475.

“Definitely, I am willing to meet with Lantzville, or any community that has concerns,” he said.

Save Lantzville Forest has been calling for the protection of a 256-hectare patch of forest in upper Lantzville that is 96 per cent Crown land. The group has undertaken numerous scientific studies and argue that the woodlot must be protected because it is home to a coastal Douglas fir ecosystem, numerous at-risk species and provides recreational value to the community.

After failing to protect the entire woodlot, Save Lantzville Forests came up with a proposal last year that called for the protection of a corridor within the woodlot along Knarston Creek. The proposal called for 30 hectares to be dedicated for recreational use in exchange for fair financial compensation to Gregson.

Donaldson said that the government recently came up with a compromise with Gregson in response to the proposal pitched by Save Lantzville Forests. He said specific details about the compromise have not been released to the public yet, but that the ministry will provide details about the proposal.

“It’s an operating woodlot and that is the licensed purpose for that forest, but, as I’ve said, we have come to a compromise with the woodlot owner and he has been very co-operative and I approved that compromise,” he said. “I think it will help satisfy some of the concerns of the local citizens, who will be able to access the woodlot.”

