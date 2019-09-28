Provincial fire ban lifted due to wet weather

The rain and cooler temperatures this month have prompted the B.C Wildfire Services’s Coastal Fire Centre to lift the ban on Category 2 open burns.

Despite the reduced risk of wildfires the fall weather has brought with it, Category 2 open fires may not, however, be permitted by all of the local governments within the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

In North Cowichan, residents need to know that burning within the urban containment boundary can only occur with a permit on properties larger than two acres and just between Sept. 15 and Nov. 30 and March 15 and April 15 and even then, only when the provincial venting index is good. Open burns are prohibited entirely on properties less than two acres in size. Campfires are still allowed.

Within the CVRD’s regional districts, open burning regulations are similar to North Cowichan’s for Electoral Areas A, B, C, D, E and G. The allowable date windows are slightly different, being Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 and March 15 to April 15 annually.

Backyard burning within the City of Duncan, Town of Lake Cowichan and Town of Ladysmith is completely banned.

Category 2 fires are piles of material smaller than two metres high by three metres wide, fireworks, sky lanterns, burning barrels, firecrackers and binary exploding targets like rifles for target practice.

Be sure to check with your local government before you burn.

To report illegal burns within the CVRD, call the bylaw officer at 250-756-2620 or after hours leave a message at 250-746-2500. In North Cowichan call 250-746-3100, in Duncan call 250-746-6126, in Lake Cowichan call 250-749-6681 and in Ladysmith call 250-245-6400.