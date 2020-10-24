Provincial election in Penticton a narrow race, according to initial poll data

Latest data shows the NDP gaining ground against the BC Liberals

It is election day in B.C. (File image)

After weeks of digital and distanced campaigning, it is election day.

As voters head out to cast their ballots, the polls show the results getting tighter in the Penticton riding.

Since the first polling data was available and collected by 338Canada, BC Liberal incumbent Dan Ashton has led by an average of 10 per cent over BC NDP candidate Toni Boot.

However the latest data published on Oct. 23 shows his lead narrowing to within five percentage points, to 42.7 and 37.8 per cent for Ashton and Boot respectively. Both percentages have a margin of error of seven per cent.

Ashton has represented the riding since 2013.

The Green Party, represented by candidate Ted Shumaker in the Penticton riding, has polled consistently around 15 per cent, ending at 15.3 with a 4.9 per cent margin of error.

No polling data is yet listed for BC Libertarian candidate Keith MacIntyre.

