Provincial court hears case of Greenwood motel stabbing

A Greenwood man charged with a violent crime is due to be arraigned at Grand Forks provincial court next month, the court heard on Tuesday, March 9.

Forty-four-year-old Justin Douglas is charged with assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing at a Greenwood motel last October, according to court documents and Midway RCMP Cpl. Phil Peters.

Douglas, who first appeared on that charge in December, has since been appointed a lawyer through legal aid, the court heard.

Douglas’s arraignment hearing is slated to begin at the Grand Forks courthouse on Tuesday, April 6, Judge Robert Brown ordered. Douglas has not yet entered a plea, court documents show.

