Provincial Contractor of the Year awards handed out across B.C.

Top builders from across B.C. were recognized in the Deputy’s Minister’s Contractor of the Year awards.

The 2017 winners garnered praise for delivering a range of stellar transportation and infrastructure projects.

“Every day, hard-working people are delivering on highway, road and bridge projects, creating robust infrastructure to keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently, throughout B.C.,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena in a news release.

“These awards are a great opportunity to appreciate the outstanding projects that have been completed around the province this year, and to recognize our contractors for their diligence and excellence.”

Award categories for 2017 included Maintenance, Bridges and Structures, Paving, Grading to Community Service.

The awards were presented Friday, Dec. 8, at the Victoria Conference Centre.

Maintenance

Yellowhead Road and Bridge Ltd., based in Fort St. John, won this year’s Award of Excellence for its outstanding maintenance work in Service Area 22 (North Peace). Its proactive approach to maintaining the province’s roads and bridges, combined with a high level of stakeholder and community engagement on projects, led to the company winning the maintenance category this year.

Bridge and Structures

Knappett Industries Ltd., based in Nanaimo, took home the Award of Excellence for its work on the Rees Bridge Replacement and North Courtenay Connector. The project included a new, 58-metre, two-lane bridge across the Tsolum River to improve the Comox Valley’s north connection to the Island Highway, which was completed on time and under budget.

Paving

Selkirk Paving Ltd. won the Award of Excellence for resurfacing approximately 55 kilometres of highways and roads surrounding Slocan, Silverton, New Denver and Nakusp. Selkirk Paving developed excellent relationships within those communities, and despite the large project scope and challenges with flooding in the areas, the work was completed on time and on budget.

Grading

Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) Inc. was presented the Award of Excellence for its work on widening the Trans-Canada Highway to four lanes, from Pritchard to Hoffman’s Bluff, east of Kamloops. Local First Nations were employed as part of the workforce to complete the project and were consulted extensively in the culturally sensitive areas where work was being done.

Community Service

Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) Inc. and Emil Anderson Maintenance Co. Ltd. were presented the Award of Excellence for their outstanding community service this year. Key projects included the Rotary Trail Extension in Chilliwack and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter. They were also recognized for their Community Give-back Programs in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys.

