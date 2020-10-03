Provincial candidates set for Comox Valley races

The list of candidates is now set for the two Comox Valley electoral districts. Black Press file photo

With the deadline to file now passed, the list of candidates for the two Comox Valley electoral districts is set.

For Courtenay-Comox, the NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard will be challenged by Brennan Day of the BC Liberal Party and Gillian Anderson of the BC Green Party.

To represent the Mid Island-Pacific Rim, which includes Cumberland and the Comox Valley south of Courtenay, five people will be vying to replace incumbent Scott Fraser, who is not running in this election. The candidates are Robert Alexander Clarke for the Libertarians; Graham Hughes, an independent; Evan Jolicoeur for the Green Party; Josie Osborne for NDP; and Helen Poon for the BC Liberal Party.

The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. The Record will be running individual campaign platforms online all week and in Wednesday’s newspaper.

Advance voting will take place between Thursday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 24. Voters can also cast their ballots at district electoral offices until 4 p.m. on voting day. The Courtenay-Comox office is at 5-3195 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay. The Mid Island-Pacific Rim office is at 108-3550 Johnston Rd. in Port Alberni.

Comox Valley Record