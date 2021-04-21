Provincial budget watchers lament no mention of Surrey SkyTrain expansion

But $1.66 billion is earmarked for a second hospital for Surrey, in Cloverdale

SkyTrain’s end of the line, for now, in Whalley. (File photo)

The provincial budget has $1.66 billion earmarked for a second hospital for Surrey, to be built in Cloverdale by 2028 and featuring a cancer centre.

But what about SkyTrain?

That’s what Surrey Connect is asking as reaction rolls in on B.C.’s 2021 provincial budget, which was brought down on Tuesday.

The civic slate, comprised of councillors Jack Hundial, Brenda Locke, and candidate Ramona Kaptyn, says two issues important to Surrey residents were “neglected” in the budget – the expansion of SkyTrain from Surrey into Langley, and Surrey’s policing transition.

Surrey Connect issued a press release Wednesday noting that funding for construction of the SkyTrain project remains subject to Treasury Board approval and that the budget “made no mention” of Surrey’s plan to replace the Surrey RCMP with its own police force.

The Surrey Board of Trade also weighed in.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, said Wednesday that while it’s “pleased that specific mention was made to the commitment of building a new Surrey hospital,” in Cloverdale, still there was “was no specific mention of a financial commitment though for SkyTrain from Surrey to Langley in the service plan for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.”

As for the policing transition, Huberman noted this latest provincial budget does not address “any specific cost impacts” related to it.

“The Surrey Board of Trade still maintains that in the end there will be cost impacts as a result of this transition that will affect taxpayers,” Huberman added.

Meantime, page 56 of the provincial government’s Three Year Fiscal Plan document indicates $1.66 billion has been earmarked for a new Surrey Hospital and Cancer Centre in Cloverdale, that’s “expected to be complete in 2028.”

