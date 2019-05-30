Provincial budget committee coming to Quesnel in June

As part of the Budget 2020 consultation, a public hearing will take place June 19

Quesnel and area residents are being encouraged to provide feedback to the provincial government regarding the 2020 budget later this month.

The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services, a parliamentary committee of the legislative assembly, will hold public hearings in Prince George and Quesnel as part of its Budget 2020 consultation.

The committee invites British Columbians to meet with the committee to share their priorities and ideas on what should be in the next provincial budget.

Members of the committee are: Bob D’Eith, MLA Maple Ridge-Mission (chair); Dan Ashton, MLA Penticton (deputy chair); Doug Clovechok, MLA Columbia River-Revelstoke; Rich Coleman, MLA Langley East; Mitzi Dean, MLA Esquimalt-Metchosin; Ronna-Rae Leonard, MLA Courtenay-Comox and Nicholas Simons, MLA Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

The Quesnel meeting will be held Wednesday, June 19 from 4-7 p.m. in the Dunkley Room at the West Fraser Centre.

Residents can participate in person or by teleconference. Registration to reserve a time with the committee opened Monday (May 27), and registration is through the committee’s website at https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget.

Teleconference opportunities can be requested by calling 250-356-2933 or 1-877-428-8337 toll-free. The committee will also provide opportunities to share written input, make an audio or video submission, or fill out a survey via its website beginning Monday, June 3. The consultation closes at 5 p.m. (Pacific time) on June 28.

The committee intends to release its report on the consultation in late July or early August.

For more details on the consultation, visit https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget.