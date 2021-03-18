Province updates small business grants

Grants of $10,000 to $30,000 are available to small and medium sized businesses impacted by COVID

Small businesses can apply for grants through

As part of the province’s economic recovery plan, the B.C. government is investing $12 milion in the Launch Online Grant Program.

The program will help B.C. based businesses launch or strengthen their online operations to increase their sales revenues and become more competitive in the virtual market.

Up to 25 per cent of the program funds will be reserved for regional and Indigenous businesses.

This grant will provide about 1,500 eligible businesses, including those in hard-hit sectors such as retail, tourism and restaurants, with up to $7,500 in grant funding to build or improve their online store and promote their products at a local, national and international level.

To apply go to launchonline.ca.

In addition, the Business Recovery Grant Program has been extended.

Grants of $10,000 to $30,000 are available to small and medium sized businesses impacted by COVID-19.

An additional $5,000 to $15,000 grant is available to eligible tourism-related businesses.

The program runs until August 31, 2021 or until the funds are fully expended, whichever comes first.

For more information on the Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program, including the application process and eligibility, visit: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/economic-recovery/business-recovery-grant.

For more information on StrongerBC, visit: strongerbc.gov.bc.ca.

