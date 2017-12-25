Province to pay for new biodiesel truck for Cowichan

The Cowichan Energy Alternatives Society in Duncan is receiving $23,500 from the province to buy a biodiesel fuelling truck that can be used throughout the community.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing is investing $5 million in not-for-profit organizations undertaking capital projects that provide a community benefit and are accessible to the public, and the CEAS is one of the first organizations to be included in the first yearly intake of the grants for the capital projects.

Funded capital projects represent all regions of B.C. and all six community gaming grant sectors: arts and culture, sport, parent advisory councils, public safety, environment, and human and social services.

“I have personally experienced the positive impact that not-for-profit organizations have in strengthening communities, and I consider it vitally important that our government supports their work,” said Selina Robinson, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“The first round of community gaming grants for capital projects generated tremendous enthusiasm and I am impressed by the quality and diversity of applications. Congratulations to all.”