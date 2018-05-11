Province to install 3rd culvert on Willowbrook Road

The work will close the road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and will ease flow of Park Rill Creek

In an apparent answer to some residents’ calls, the provincial government will be tearing up Willowbrook Road Sunday to add another culvert.

Residents told the Western News in March that they had been calling for expanded culverts in the community to ease water flow after last year’s floods damaged some local basements.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) announced Friday afternoon they will be installing a third culvert on the road near the fire hall at 3395 Willowbrook Road on Sunday.

The community was first hit with flooding in late March, which ramped up particularly after a privately owned, man-made earthen dam was near capacity and had to conduct a controlled spill.

To install the culvert, which the ministry expects will ease the flow of Park Rill Creek, Willowbrook Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“MOTI is making every effort to minimize the inconvenience to citizens by scheduling this work on Sunday and to avoid work and school days,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said in a news release.

Jones Way is also closed to traffic, meaning there will be no access to Oliver through Willowbrook Road. Alternative routes include Highway 97 and Highway 3A to access Oliver, Okanagan Falls and Keremeos.

The Willowbrook Fire Department will position one truck at the north end of Willowbrook Road and another at the south end to mark the construction work.

The Kaleden Fire Department has also offered to provide backup if needed.

For more information, call the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure at 1-800-663-7623 or follow DriveBC online.

For all other inquiries, please call the emergency operations centre: 250-490-4225.

For after-hours emergencies, please call the Provincial Emergency Program at 1-800-663-3456