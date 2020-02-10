Province steps in to provide financial relief for flooding victims

The province is stepping in to provide financial assistance to property owners who qualify for the funding after last weekend’s rainstorm and floods in the Cowichan Valley, and other regions impacted by the storm. (File photo)

The province is offering financial assistance for many of those affected by the flooding in the Cowichan Valley last weekend.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General have announced financial help will be made available to those not covered by insurance within the Cowichan Valley Regional District, and six other local districts, impacted by heavy rains and flooding.

The rainstorm and flooding began when a Category 4 atmospheric river passed over the Island overnight on Jan. 31 and into Feb. 1, bringing torrential rains that flooded the region, causing numerous evacuations and a state of emergency to be declared by the CVRD due to road closures and the swell of rivers and lakes in the district that flooded buildings and closed parks.

According to a press release from the ministry, affected homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses will have assistance made available to them through the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

The press release states that financial assistance will be provided for each accepted claim at 80 per cent of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, up to a maximum claim of $300,000.

Homeowners and residential tenants must provide proof that the home is their principle residence.

Small business and farm owners must provide proof that the farms and businesses are their primary source of income.

Charitable organizations must prove they provide a benefit of service to the community at large.

Applications must be submitted by April 4.

The applications are available online at www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance.