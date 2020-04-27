Province recognizes Vernon Search and Rescue member

Coldstream's Leigh Pearson was named one of the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award recipients

A Coldstream resident and member of Vernon Search and Rescue was recognized by the province for going above and beyond.

Leigh Pearson was named a recipient of the 2020 BC Achievement Community Award alongside 24 other British Columbians.

“These days more than ever, our communities are made stronger by British Columbians who go above and beyond,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement April 27. “Thanks go to all of the BC Achievement 2020 Community Award recipients for helping build a better province for everyone.”

Chairwoman of the BC Achievement Foundation, Anne Giardini, offered her thanks to all the named recipients.

“It is an honour to celebrate the excellence and dedication of these 25 outstanding British Columbians,” Giardini said.

Kelowna’s Myles Mattila was also named as a recipient.

Each recipient will receive a certificate and medallion, designed by B.C. artist Robert Davidson, at a ceremony to be held in Victoria. COVID-19 has postponed the ceremony and a future date has yet to be announced.

A full list will be made available at bcachievement.com.

