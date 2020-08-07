Province purchases ranch for Interior First Nation as part of ongoing treaty negotiations

Xatsull First Nation to lease ranch initially, ownership will be transferred once treaty is reached

Northern Shuswap Tribal Council senior treaty manager Hank Adam (from left), Chief Sheri Sellars and Xat’sull First Nation treaty manager and negotiator Gord Keener were thrilled to celebrate the purchase of the former Carpenter Mountain Ranch on Friday, Aug 7. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The B.C. government announced Friday it has purchased a ranch in the Cariboo region for a local First Nation as part of ongoing treaty negotiations.

Bought from owners Roger and Alison Patenaude, the $8 million purchase includes the ranch, located in the 150 Mile House area, its Crown land range tenure, cattle, hay and equipment.

It will be leased to Xat’sull First Nation, one of four community members of the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw (NStQ).

Once a treaty is reached with the NStQ then ownership will transfer to Xatśūll First Nation.

“I believe this is a sign of the changes that are needed to make reconciliation something real for our members and First Nations communities around the province,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars, Xatśūll First Nation in a news release issued Friday.

“The opportunity this creates puts the tools for economic development into the hands of a community whose life has always been centred around the land.”

The purchase includes 1,574 hectares of deeded land, 113 hectares of additional pasture, more than 500 head of cattle, extensive outbuildings and two residences.

There are 486 hectares of hay production and ample irrigation.

It was formerly known as the Carpenter Mountain Ranch, but the name was not part of the sale and is still held by the previous owners.

A name for the ranch will be chosen by Xatśūll First Nation.

