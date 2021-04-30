Province prohibits Category 3 burning in 100 Mile Forest District, effective May 3

The B.C. Wildfire Service is prohibiting Category 3 open fires throughout the 100 Mile Forest District, effective at noon, Monday, May 3, to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Category 3 fires include: any fires larger than two meters high by three meters wide; three or more burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide; burning of one or more windrows; and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Anyone conducting a Category 3 open fire anywhere in the 100 Mile Forest District’s jurisdiction must extinguish any such fire by noon. This prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 1, 2021, or until the public is otherwise notified. The 100 Mile Forest District stretches from the Fraser River in the west to Bridge Lake in the east. This area starts just below Clinton and runs north to just above Lac La Hache and Hendrix Lake.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are half-metre high by a high-metre wide or smaller, and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. It also does not ban Category 2 open fires, which include one or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide, or the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.

More information can be found at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

The Category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department. Check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.

