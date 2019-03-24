Province preparing for wildfire season

Government will be spending 58 per cent more on wildfire management funding

The B.C. government has sent out a press release to remind readers that it has started preparations for the 2019 wildfire season.

Seeing as the last two years saw the province go through the worst wildfire seasons in recorded history, a solid plan for this year is of vital importance.

“We’ve taken a hard look at additional steps we can take to not only prevent wildfires, but also enhance our response on the ground during wildfire season,” Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, said in a March 19 press release. “Our base budget for wildfire spending has increased by 58 per cent, and we’re accelerating prevention and prevention awareness programs.”

According to the FLNORD release, the province will be increasing spending on wildfire management by 58 per cent to $101 million annually.

This will go towards more crews, enhancing aerial capacity and fire prevention activities, including a more extensive prescribed burning program.

The Province will also look to build and solidify relationships with communities hardest hit, First Nations and the forestry industry.

The press release says the funding initiatives include the following:

• The $50-million Community Resiliency Investment program was established in September 2018 to help local governments and First Nations lower wildfire risks around their communities. As part of Budget 2019, an additional $10 million has been added, for a total of $60 million. Results from the first application intake will be announced by the end of March.

• The B.C. government has increased funding under the Forest Carbon Initiative by $13 million over the next three years, allowing it to take advantage of matching funding from the federal government. This money is used for reforestation and restoration initiatives that not only capture carbon, but also reduce wildfire risks. This funding is in addition to the $235 million provided to the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C., of which nearly $180 million has been allocated.

BC Wildfire Services will be retooling their operations to enhance their response capabilities.

More than 1,600 firefighters and support staff are available for the 2019 wildfire season, and they are seeking to add up to 80 additional Type 2 contract firefighters (for a total of up to 160), with the operating period for these resources increasing from 80 to 100 days.

Firefighting aircraft contracts will also be longer in 2019.

For example, the availability period for the “Fire Boss” skimmer aircraft group (consisting of four Air Tractor “Fire Boss” airtankers and one Cessna Grand Caravan bird dog) has been increased from 100 to 120 days.

At full operational readiness, the BC Wildfire Service has access to 32 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, about 80 ground-attack vehicles and additional short-term contractors.

The BC Wildfire Service has also partnered with the First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. and Indigenous Services Canada on a strategy to deliver training required for Type 3 and Type 2 firefighting crews. The First Nations’ Emergency Services Society of B.C. is leading this training this spring, supported by $150,000 from the BC Wildfire Service and $75,000 from Indigenous Services Canada.

In partnership with the Fraser Basin Council, the service will also hold community wildfire roundtables in communities facing a high wildfire risk. This $300,000 program will be delivered over the next two years.