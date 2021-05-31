Province plans to purchase new affordable rental home development in Maple Ridge

The province is building upon their portfolio of affordable housing in Maple Ridge with a recently announced plan to purchase a 66-unit rental home development.

“We know there’s a need for affordable rental homes in Maple Ridge, which is why the province is stepping in to secure this property,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, on behalf of David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

“These 66 rental homes will make a big difference in the community, providing quality, affordable housing options for people with a range of incomes.”

The building – currently under construction – is located at 22325 Saint Anne Avenue, and will cost the province $23.6 million.

Named Turnock Manor, the project includes a four-storey building, which will provide a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, and a two-unit, fully furbished heritage house. There are also 70 underground parking stalls on site.

“Securing these rental homes is an example of how our government is working to make sure everyone in the community has a secure and affordable place to call their own,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“We know there is more work to do, but we are making progress with nearly 350 homes open or underway in Maple Ridge.”

The Government of Canada, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, is providing $6.6 million as part of the 10-year bilateral agreement under the national housing strategy between the federal government and the province, which will ensure these new homes stay affordable for people in the community.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC.

“Long-term, predictable funding for housing has been needed for more than a decade. This project is receiving support through the bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy and brings us one step closer to our goal of building strong communities where Canadians can prosper and thrive, now and for the future.”

These new homes will be available to households with annual incomes ranging between approximately $28,400 and $68,600. Monthly rents will vary depending on unit size and tenant income.

Mayor Mike Morden said the city welcomes the ‘important’ investment.

“We look forward to collaborating with our senior government partners to expand our local housing continuum, including addressing the urgent need for affordable housing for families and seniors in our community.”

