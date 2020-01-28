Province offers expertise to help Esquimalt clean up Gorge oil spill

The Township of Esquimalt says the cause of a spill in the Gorge Creek is a home heating oil tank. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Township of Esquimalt added a boost to its cleanup response to a recently-identified oil tank leak.

On Jan. 24, Esquimalt announced it had identified a residential home heating oil tank as the culprit behind a recent oil spill in the Gorge Creek, which had been reported by a resident on Saturday. The tank leaked oil into both the ground and storm water system, with heavy rainfall and snow melts contributing to the problem.

“When we have a significant amount of water entering our system like we just had recently, grit and pollutants from roadways and homes end up flushing out in large volumes,” said Jeff Miller, Director of Engineering in an online statement.

In order to combat the spill and to contain and remove hydrocarbons from the creek, Environment and Climate Change Canada has supplied Esquimalt with technical and scientific advise from experts, including those who can speak to the potential impacts for migratory birds in the surrounding bird sanctuary area.

So far there have not been reports of injured animals in the area.

To avoid further disruption, residents are asked to respect the fencing around the creek. Anyone who has spotted a spill or noticed the risk of one that could occur is asked to report it immediately by calling 1-800-663-3456.

