Province launches new website to engage B.C.’s small businesses

In a new information bulletin issued by the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology, a new online engagement site, targeted at British Columbia's small businesses, is now live.

“The B.C. Smart Communities program will help address the unique challenges small communities face when trying to secure funding for smart city projects.” Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology on the pilot program. (Black Press Files)

The engagement website’s overarching goal is to give B.C.’s small business owners an outlet and a platform to not only voice their concerns when it comes to their respective businesses, but also so that they are able to have their say on how to maintain a healthy and productive small business environment.

According to the information bulletin, the new website will ideally help B.C’s small business sector succeeded, grow and ultimately create new jobs.

This new website is part of a public engagement platform for the Small Business Task Force, a team of three small-business leaders that was launched by the in early May of this year. Bruce Ralston, the Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, made these comments when he announced the new task force last month.

“The new Small Business Task Force will listen to entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the province, so we can continue to improve B.C.’s small business climate,” said Ralston. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. The Small Business Task Force will make recommendations to build on this sector’s strong growth and enhance job creation for people in every corner of B.C.”

Michael Hwang, founder and principal lawyer at Amicus Lawyers, has been appointed to chair the new three-member Small Business Task Force. The other members are Cybele Negris, vice-chair of B.C.’s Small Business Roundtable and CEO and co-founder of Webnames.ca, and Shahraz Kassam, owner and CEO of Shamin Diamonds.

Per the information bulletin, the Small Business Task Force launched this public engagement website to gather input from small-business owners throughout the province to inform policy recommendations to the provincial government.

“We want to hear from small businesses in every community in the province,” said Hwang. “The task force will examine the opportunities and challenges facing small business owners to make recommendations that build on the strengths of the sector and help create good jobs throughout the province.”

Throughout the month of June, small-business owners are invited to provide feedback, through an online questionnaire, on matters that directly affect the success of their small-business, as well as small-business in B.C., according to the information bulletin.

Furthermore, the Small Business Task Force will be hosting in-person meetings with small businesses, entrepreneurs and Indigenous peoples in seven communities across the province, including one just an hour east of Vanderhoof in Prince George on June 14.

The Small Business Task Force is also accommodating those without internet access who would like to provide feedback, as their is an option available to mail their concerns directly.

Additional information found in the information bulletin states that upon completion of the public engagement project, the Small Business Task Force will analyze the feedback it has received, while subsequently posting an engagement summary paper online for additional public comment.

Finally, in the fall of 2018, the Small Business Task Force will issue a final report with its findings. It will then provide the provincial government with recommendations based on the input they have received to further strengthen the small-business sector.

Currently, small businesses make up 98 per cent of all businesses in British Columbia, while more than one million British Columbians were employed by a small business in 2016, making up more than half of all private sector employment.

Small-business owners and entrepreneurs can fill out the Small Business Task Force online questionnaire until June 29 by visiting engage.gov.bc.ca/smallbusiness/.