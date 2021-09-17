Province launches Elko overhead replacement project website

The Province has launched new website to provide people with details of the proposed Elko Overhead Replacement Project on Highway 3 west of Fernie.

This project, which is expected to go to tender in 2022, will provide a new bridge over the CP Rail tracks on Highway 3 in Elko, replacing the existing structure that was built in 1950. A westbound left-turn lane will also be added at Bate Avenue as part of the project’s safety and connectivity improvements to support local, commercial and industrial road users throughout the East Kootenay region.

The project will provide:

• a new 53-metre, three-span bridge;

• wider shoulders;

• a barrier-protected sidewalk on the north side of the new bridge;

• a westbound left-turn lane at Bate Avenue to improve access for residents;

• a wheelchair-accessible pedestrian tunnel under Highway 3 on the north side of the new bridge; and

• improved signage and lighting.

At this location, the highway is travelled by an average of 6,700 vehicles per day, increasing to approximately 9,800 per day in the summer.

The Elko Overhead Replacement Project is in the engineering phase and is anticipated to be completed by late 2022.

For project information, to view the project concept and timeline, or to submit comments or questions, visit: gov.bc.ca/elko-overhead

The website provides contact information to submit comments or questions.

Fernie Free Press