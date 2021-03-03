Province grants Whitewater $1m for summer rec plans

The ski resort will expand its mountain biking, hiking and climbing options

Get used to visiting Whitewater Ski Resort during the summer. It’s adding off-season programming thanks to a provincial grant. File photo

Whitewater Ski Resort will receive $1 million from the province to create new summer operations focused on mountain biking, hiking and climbing.

The grant, which was doled out as part of the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program announced Feb. 26, will also assist with the development of a backcountry adventure lodge and a recreational vehicle and camping area.

Whitewater general manager Kirk Jensen said in a statement the resort is excited to expand its offerings.

“We truly believe the changes made with these funds and the significant investment made by Whitewater will be welcome additions to the area,” said Jensen.

“The backcountry adventure lodge and associated campground will not only support our community by expanding the outdoor recreational offerings, but also help boost the economy by driving tourism.”

The funding will be administrated by the Regional District of Central Kootenay, which partnered with Whitewater on the grant application.

Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society also received $340,692 from the province to build the 22-kilometre Buchanan Climbing Trail for biking and hiking.

Nelson Star